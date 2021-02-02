CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 6,883 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,675 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 6,883 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in Starbucks by 225.0% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 237.4% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Barclays upped their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.85.

SBUX traded up $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,554,601. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.11. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $107.75. The company has a market cap of $117.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.03, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,231 shares of company stock worth $25,800,734 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.