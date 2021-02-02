Centrica plc (CNA.L) (LON:CNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Centrica plc (CNA.L) (LON:CNA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 53.11 ($0.69).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 68 ($0.89) target price on shares of Centrica plc (CNA.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Centrica plc (CNA.L) from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

CNA stock opened at GBX 51.50 ($0.67) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Centrica plc has a 52-week low of GBX 29.10 ($0.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 94.09 ($1.23). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 47.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 44.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

