Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Stock Price Up 11.8%

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) traded up 11.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.92 and last traded at $7.87. 678,321 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 308,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CNTY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market cap of $232.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.83.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.10 million. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 58.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Casinos, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter Hoetzinger sold 122,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $770,480.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,560.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Century Casinos by 2.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Century Casinos by 50.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Century Casinos by 497.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Century Casinos during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Century Casinos during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns, operates, and manages casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and casino in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

