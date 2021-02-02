Century Financial (OTCMKTS:CYFL) Trading Down 3.3%

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL)’s share price dropped 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.75 and last traded at $21.75. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.30.

About Century Financial (OTCMKTS:CYFL)

Century Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust that provides a range of financial and trust services. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts. It also provides residential mortgages; home equity, auto, specialty item, debt consolidation, construction, business term, and agri-business loans; real estate financing; lines of credit; letters of credit; and government loan guaranty programs.

