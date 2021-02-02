Ceridian HCM (CDAY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Ceridian HCM has set its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.52 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ceridian HCM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CDAY opened at $96.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,201.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.99. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $111.93.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $48,113,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,581,947.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $489,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,390,152.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 516,074 shares of company stock worth $49,017,170. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

