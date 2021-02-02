CertiK (CTK) Trading 9.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One CertiK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002717 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CertiK has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. CertiK has a market cap of $34.76 million and $5.50 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00047395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00138874 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00065669 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00245337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00061978 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00036232 BTC.

CertiK’s total supply is 101,022,325 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,969,139 tokens. CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org

CertiK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

