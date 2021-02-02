Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CBA.V) (CVE:CBA) Shares Down 15%

Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CBA.V) (CVE:CBA) shares were down 15% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 142,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 75,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$4.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22.

About Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CBA.V) (CVE:CBA)

Champion Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primary explores for gold, platinum group metals, copper, polymetallic, tantalum, and REE deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Eagle Rock, Plomp Farm, and Separation Rapids properties, as well as a 50% interest in the Parkin joint venture property located in Ontario.

