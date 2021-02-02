Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Trading 17.3% Higher

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)’s stock price traded up 17.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.10. 5,110,355 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 868% from the average session volume of 527,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00. The firm has a market cap of $60.83 million, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 0.39.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 18.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $7.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles & Colvard, Ltd. news, Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 30,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.23 per share, for a total transaction of $37,908.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 348,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,635.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 103,668 shares of company stock valued at $123,251 in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management owned about 0.07% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. It operates through Online Channels, and Traditional segments. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard.

