Charles J. Casamento Sells 3,000 Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Stock

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total transaction of $100,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Relmada Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.01. 52,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.63 million, a PE ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 0.53. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.85 and its 200-day moving average is $34.06.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

RLMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLMD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $2,564,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 707.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 54,281 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 68.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 36,728 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 21.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 199,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after buying an additional 34,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,373,000 after buying an additional 17,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.