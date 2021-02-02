Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) CEO Sells $102,120.00 in Stock

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total transaction of $102,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,456.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Adam Chase also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 12th, Adam Chase sold 500 shares of Chase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $57,785.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Adam Chase sold 1,250 shares of Chase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total value of $137,325.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:CCF traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.84. 1,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,496. The company has a market cap of $999.76 million, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.61. Chase Co. has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $117.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.31.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $63.91 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chase by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chase during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chase by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 31,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chase by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chase by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

