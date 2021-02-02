Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report issued on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.

Shares of CLDT stock opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $17.49.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 681.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 370.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

