Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Shares Up 5.5%

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM)’s share price shot up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.36 and last traded at $2.31. 544,863 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 982,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

The firm has a market cap of $331.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $53.77 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cheetah Mobile Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cheetah Mobile stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,663 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,031 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Cheetah Mobile were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile (NYSE:CMCM)

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

