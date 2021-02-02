Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) is Emerald Advisers LLC’s Largest Position

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 816,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,100 shares during the period. Chegg accounts for about 2.4% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Chegg worth $73,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 709.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $7,437,711.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 308,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,849,069.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $2,551,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,930,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,960,990.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,058 shares of company stock worth $16,805,618 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $95.81 on Tuesday. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $104.82. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of -479.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.94.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chegg from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chegg from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

Chegg Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

