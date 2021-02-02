Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.10% of Chemed worth $93,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Chemed during the third quarter worth $38,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Chemed during the third quarter worth $48,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the third quarter worth $64,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chemed by 103.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $518.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $330.01 and a 12-month high of $560.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $532.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $499.80.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total value of $2,246,895.00. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.45, for a total value of $268,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,226 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,677.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,663 shares of company stock worth $7,959,739. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

