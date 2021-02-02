ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Trading Up 5.6%

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) shares were up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.80 and last traded at $61.59. Approximately 427,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 532,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.30.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCXI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ChemoCentryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.11.

The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.93 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.12.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. Research analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 1,375 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $92,166.25. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 87,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,845,083.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 17,619 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,145,411.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,279,710 shares in the company, valued at $148,203,947.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,135 shares of company stock worth $3,624,872. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in ChemoCentryx by 11.3% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in ChemoCentryx by 0.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ChemoCentryx by 0.8% during the third quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in ChemoCentryx by 3.6% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ChemoCentryx by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

