Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.40

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.40 and traded as high as $6.84. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at $6.78, with a volume of 223,840 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TD Securities decreased their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.25 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.17.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.40. The firm has a market cap of C$628.92 million and a P/E ratio of -4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$345.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$367.03 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund will post -0.4046444 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently -50.90%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

