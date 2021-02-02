Chesapeake Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) Short Interest Up 28.0% in January

Chesapeake Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,600 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the December 31st total of 1,196,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 386,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHKAQ opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.78 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.12. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $112.98.

Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($13.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($35.19) by $21.48. The business had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. It focuses on projects located in Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming.

