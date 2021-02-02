Chi Gastoken 1-Day Volume Tops $748,614.00 (CHI)

Chi Gastoken (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Chi Gastoken token can now be bought for about $4.15 or 0.00011441 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chi Gastoken has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and approximately $748,614.00 worth of Chi Gastoken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chi Gastoken has traded up 101.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chi Gastoken alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000066 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000631 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Chi Gastoken Token Profile

CHI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Chi Gastoken’s total supply is 1,155,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 853,394 tokens. The official message board for Chi Gastoken is medium.com/@1inch.exchange/1inch-introduces-chi-gastoken-d0bd5bb0f92b . The official website for Chi Gastoken is 1inch.exchange/# . Chi Gastoken’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

Chi Gastoken Token Trading

Chi Gastoken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chi Gastoken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chi Gastoken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chi Gastoken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chi Gastoken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chi Gastoken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.