Chimpion Reaches Market Capitalization of $103.03 Million (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Chimpion has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One Chimpion coin can now be purchased for about $3.25 or 0.00008874 BTC on exchanges. Chimpion has a market cap of $103.03 million and $1.09 million worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chimpion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00065622 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.27 or 0.00836988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006050 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00046291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,693.23 or 0.04627353 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00035368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00019846 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Chimpion Coin Profile

Chimpion (BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

Chimpion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chimpion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chimpion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.