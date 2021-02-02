China Education Resources (OTCMKTS:CHNUF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.04

China Education Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHNUF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.08. China Education Resources shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 32,964 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.

About China Education Resources (OTCMKTS:CHNUF)

China Education Resources Inc, an ed-tech company, provides education resources and services for teachers, students, parents, education professionals, and school administrators in the People's Republic of China and China. The company provides system and contents for online/offline learning, training courses and social media.

