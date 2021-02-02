China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (CGG.TO) (TSE:CGG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.76

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (CGG.TO) (TSE:CGG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.76 and last traded at C$2.75, with a volume of 72910 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.76.
Separately, Couloir Capital started coverage on shares of China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (CGG.TO) in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$3.15 price objective on the stock.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.33.
China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (CGG.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CGG)
China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine covering an area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of Inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrokongka County, Tibet.
Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands
Receive News & Ratings for China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (CGG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (CGG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.