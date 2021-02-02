China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (CGG.TO) (TSE:CGG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.76

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (CGG.TO) (TSE:CGG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.76 and last traded at C$2.75, with a volume of 72910 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.76.

Separately, Couloir Capital started coverage on shares of China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (CGG.TO) in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$3.15 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.33.

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (CGG.TO) (TSE:CGG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$320.42 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (CGG.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CGG)

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine covering an area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of Inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrokongka County, Tibet.

