China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:CMLLF) Short Interest Up 23.4% in January

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:CMLLF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,984,100 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the December 31st total of 1,607,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS CMLLF remained flat at $$0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday. China Maple Leaf Educational Systems has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.39.

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Company Profile

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates bilingual private schools and preschools in the People's Republic of China and Southeast Asia. The company also offers dual-diploma curriculum, such as British Columbia curriculum and Chinese curriculum; and bilingual education services under the Canadian International School and Kingsley International School names.

