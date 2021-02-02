China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:CMLLF) Short Interest Up 23.4% in January

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:CMLLF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,984,100 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the December 31st total of 1,607,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS CMLLF remained flat at $$0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday. China Maple Leaf Educational Systems has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.39.
China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Company Profile
