China Resources Gas Group (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Shares Up 9.8%

Shares of China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) shot up 9.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.21 and last traded at $5.21. 670 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on China Resources Gas Group in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.87.

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of liquefied gas and connection of gas pipelines in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Sale of Gas Appliances, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

