Chromia Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.81 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Chromia has a market cap of $15.61 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chromia has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. One Chromia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0363 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00065609 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.26 or 0.00831884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005952 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00047069 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,701.73 or 0.04714725 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00034960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00019482 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia (CHR) is a coin. Its launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,652,097 coins. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

Chromia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

