Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Chubb comprises 1.5% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $19,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,748,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,307,000. Finally, PhiloSmith Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 90,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CB stock traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.48. 17,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,772. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.64 and its 200-day moving average is $136.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total value of $1,699,777.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,369 shares in the company, valued at $29,820,735.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $19,724,545.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 814,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,258,081.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,683 shares of company stock worth $27,794,915 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.72.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

