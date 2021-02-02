Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.93

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.93 and last traded at $27.70, with a volume of 298148 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.20.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCIV. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the third quarter worth approximately $1,956,000. Covalent Partners LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the third quarter worth approximately $1,956,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the third quarter worth approximately $2,445,000. 25.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

