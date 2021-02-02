CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) Price Target Raised to C$22.00 at Scotiabank

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) stock traded up C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$16.94. The stock had a trading volume of 399,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,753. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$16.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.34. CI Financial Corp has a one year low of C$10.53 and a one year high of C$25.81.

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$509.35 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp will post 2.567204 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) news, Senior Officer Douglas J.R. Jamieson sold 1,806 shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.23, for a total transaction of C$29,306.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,156,461.89. Also, Director Lorraine P. Blair sold 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total transaction of C$38,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,167 shares in the company, valued at C$322,672. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 350,000 shares of company stock worth $5,780,075 and have sold 5,134 shares worth $82,770.

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

