CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Scotiabank

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 68.07% from the stock’s previous close.

CIXX has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC began coverage on shares of CI Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of CI Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get CI Financial alerts:

NYSE CIXX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,525. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.75. CI Financial has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $19.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $633,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $2,554,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $8,877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.