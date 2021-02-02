CIBC Raises American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Price Target to C$2.65

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$2.25 to C$2.65 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 18.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank set a C$3.50 target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of TSE HOT.UN traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.26. 50,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,352. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.83. The stock has a market cap of C$255.04 million and a P/E ratio of -4.22. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a one year low of C$1.12 and a one year high of C$7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.24.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

