Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Short Interest Up 23.3% in January

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the December 31st total of 3,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total value of $8,083,639.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,271,041.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total transaction of $1,287,415.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,299,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,143 shares of company stock valued at $45,055,720 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Cigna by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CI shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

Shares of Cigna stock traded up $2.28 on Tuesday, hitting $219.08. 41,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,636. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $79.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $230.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Cigna will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

