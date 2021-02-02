CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 375,800 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the December 31st total of 454,300 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 102,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in CIRCOR International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in CIRCOR International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in CIRCOR International by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in CIRCOR International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 206.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIR opened at $32.43 on Tuesday. CIRCOR International has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $45.63. The stock has a market cap of $648.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.15 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CIRCOR International will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

CIR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of CIRCOR International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.

