Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Down 8.1%

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) were down 8.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $89.53 and last traded at $89.91. Approximately 2,578,093 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 316% from the average daily volume of 619,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.86.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRUS shares. 140166 restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 70,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $5,043,135.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,458 shares in the company, valued at $19,827,567.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Forsyth sold 2,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $221,521.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,149. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,963,951. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 364.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.