Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,554 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 48,644 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.8% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 92,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 74,785 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 496,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,561,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 387,443 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,261,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 909,728 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,833,000 after buying an additional 41,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $45.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.50. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The firm has a market cap of $191.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

