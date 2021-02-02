Citigroup Boosts Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target to $530.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.84.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $5.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $520.95. 19,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,779. The business’s 50 day moving average is $487.02 and its 200-day moving average is $454.91. The company has a market capitalization of $206.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

