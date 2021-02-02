Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,823 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $27,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Ruggie Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 496.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

NYSE C opened at $58.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $80.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.35.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.