Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s share price traded up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.29. 2,295,517 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 1,321,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 105,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC owned 0.19% of Citius Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.