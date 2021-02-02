Civic Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $50.73 Million (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Civic token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Civic has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar. Civic has a total market capitalization of $118.19 million and approximately $50.73 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00065242 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $299.66 or 0.00837114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006052 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00047053 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,718.45 or 0.04800553 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00034984 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00014686 BTC.

About Civic

Civic (CRYPTO:CVC) is a token. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official website is www.civic.com . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

