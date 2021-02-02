Clarkson PLC (CKN.L) (LON:CKN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,437.03

Clarkson PLC (CKN.L) (LON:CKN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,437.03 and traded as high as $2,540.00. Clarkson PLC (CKN.L) shares last traded at $2,515.00, with a volume of 58,766 shares trading hands.

CKN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Clarkson PLC (CKN.L) to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 2,920 ($38.15) to GBX 2,960 ($38.67) in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Clarkson PLC (CKN.L) to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 2,920 ($38.15) to GBX 2,960 ($38.67) in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,932 ($38.31).

The stock has a market cap of £764.56 million and a P/E ratio of -66.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,661.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,437.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39.

In other news, insider Laurence Hollingworth bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,230 ($29.14) per share, for a total transaction of £111,500 ($145,675.46).

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

