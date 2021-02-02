Clean Yield Group Sells 2,621 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Clean Yield Group decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,165 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.0% of Clean Yield Group’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 301.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,679,765,000 after purchasing an additional 49,792,917 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $134.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

