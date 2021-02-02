Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Trading Up 5.9%

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) shares were up 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.26 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 449,492 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,349,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLSD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.42.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 144.47% and a negative return on equity of 153.41%. The business had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore bought 350,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $999,637.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,060,058.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore bought 51,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $99,830.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,179,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,199,235.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 579,845 shares of company stock worth $1,411,653 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 24.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers treatment that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its preclinical products include CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

