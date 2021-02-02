Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) Shares Up 16.1%

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) shot up 16.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.97 and last traded at $10.48. 3,090,153 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 168% from the average session volume of 1,150,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in Clever Leaves during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Clever Leaves during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Clever Leaves during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clever Leaves during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $603,000. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clever Leaves Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLVR)

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, produces, and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids. It invests and operates in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

