Cloudbric Price Tops $0.0043 (CLB)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded 29.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Cloudbric has a market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $30,357.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cloudbric coin can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded 50.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Cloudbric

CLB is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 574,229,164 coins. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Buying and Selling Cloudbric

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

