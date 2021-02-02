Club Atletico Independiente Price Down 19.1% Over Last Week (CAI)

Club Atletico Independiente (CURRENCY:CAI) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Club Atletico Independiente has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. Club Atletico Independiente has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $705,882.00 worth of Club Atletico Independiente was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Club Atletico Independiente token can now be purchased for $2.15 or 0.00006164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00065621 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $285.37 or 0.00818774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006004 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00047500 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,703.89 or 0.04888746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00036763 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00014801 BTC.

About Club Atletico Independiente

Club Atletico Independiente (CRYPTO:CAI) is a token. Club Atletico Independiente’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 551,709 tokens. Club Atletico Independiente’s official website is clubaindependiente.com.ar . Club Atletico Independiente’s official Twitter account is @cai_today and its Facebook page is accessible here

Club Atletico Independiente Token Trading

Club Atletico Independiente can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

