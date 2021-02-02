CM Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:CMLFU) Stock Price Up 5.3%

CM Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMLFU) shares traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.39 and last traded at $14.42. 245,878 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 215,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.44.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in CM Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in CM Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

CM Life Sciences, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

