CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in CME Group were worth $19,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 75.5% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in CME Group by 1,663.6% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CME Group by 624.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.06.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total value of $71,376.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,169.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $418,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,704 shares in the company, valued at $7,226,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,559 shares of company stock worth $2,267,616. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CME traded up $5.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,692. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $225.36. The stock has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

