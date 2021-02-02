CNH Industrial (CNHI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect CNH Industrial to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. On average, analysts expect CNH Industrial to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.67. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $13.90.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNHI. TheStreet downgraded CNH Industrial from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised CNH Industrial from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

