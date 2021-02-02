CNO Financial Group (CNO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect CNO Financial Group to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.30. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CNO Financial Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 36,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $790,034.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,953.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Paul H. Mcdonough bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.85 per share, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 45,296 shares in the company, valued at $944,421.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 107,223 shares of company stock worth $2,380,269 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.