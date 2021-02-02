CNP Assurances (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) Trading Down 4.5%

CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.40 and last traded at $7.40. 27,586 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 559% from the average session volume of 4,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CNP Assurances in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.00.

CNP Assurances SA provides personal insurance and reinsurance products in France, Latin America, and other European countries. It offers life, accident, long term care, death and funerals, disability, unemployment, property and casualty, loss of income, and health insurance products; term creditor insurance products, including home and business loans, and consumer finance; solutions in the area of guarantees for real estate loans in private market; and pension plans and annuities, as well as support and assistance services.

