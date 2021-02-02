CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Research Coverage Started at Brookline Capital Management

Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management’s price target suggests a potential upside of 400.00% from the company’s previous close.

CNSP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th.

CNSP stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.00. 92,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,495. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $5.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.47.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 77,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.49% of CNS Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

