CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Research Coverage Started at Brookline Capital Management

Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management’s price target suggests a potential upside of 400.00% from the company’s previous close.
CNSP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th.
CNSP stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.00. 92,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,495. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $5.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.47.
CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.
