CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Trading 12.8% Higher

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) shares traded up 12.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.13 and last traded at $2.03. 4,898,755 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 208% from the average session volume of 1,589,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Several analysts have commented on CNSP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on CNS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.47.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

